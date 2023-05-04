Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 1981753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,398. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 11.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $506,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

