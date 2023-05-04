Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.46, but opened at $109.08. Starbucks shares last traded at $105.37, with a volume of 5,091,467 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.