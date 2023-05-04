Steakholder Foods (STKH) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.36 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.59 million 34.71

Steakholder Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -189.34% -26.53% -13.26%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 295 1154 1345 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Steakholder Foods peers beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

