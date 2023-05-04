Stem (NYSE:STEM) Board of Directors Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Stem has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,285 shares of company stock worth $311,619. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.