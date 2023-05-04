Stephen C. Massanelli Buys 9,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,150,000 after purchasing an additional 384,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

