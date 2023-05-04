Stephen Davis Sells 7,806 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $155,849.12.

On Friday, February 24th, Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

