Stephen Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $397,550.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

