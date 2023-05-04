Stephen Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $397,550.00.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
