Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 120940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.