Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

