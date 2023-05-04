StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 18.39. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Almaden Minerals
