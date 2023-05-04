StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMPE stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
