StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.