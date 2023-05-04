StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $68,442.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.