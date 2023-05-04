StockNews.com Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $241.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.