StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.