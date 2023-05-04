StockNews.com Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.43 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.