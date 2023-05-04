StockNews.com Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $16,117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 2,454.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,401 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $11,976,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $9,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

