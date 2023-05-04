StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

NYSE CX opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

