StockNews.com Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Hold”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inogen by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 31.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

