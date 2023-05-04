StockNews.com Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.84. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

