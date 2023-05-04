StockNews.com Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to “Strong-Buy”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 172,419 shares of company stock worth $1,191,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.