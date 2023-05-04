Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,949,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 843,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,465,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

