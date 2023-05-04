Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SLF opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after buying an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
