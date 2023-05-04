Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$69.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.08.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

