SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2153748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWR. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.
