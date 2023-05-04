Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. The company traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 2056922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 28.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

