Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

