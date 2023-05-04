Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYNA opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

