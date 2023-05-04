Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.1 %

TPR stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

