TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELUS stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

