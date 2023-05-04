Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
