The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.