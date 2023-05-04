The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemours Stock Down 3.8 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

CC stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.