The First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

