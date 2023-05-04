The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.