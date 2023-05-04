The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 208,335 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 143,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,142,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.