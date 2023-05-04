The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

