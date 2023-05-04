The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Reiterated by 888

888 restated their reiterates rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

