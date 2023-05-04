The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

