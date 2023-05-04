The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 371.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.