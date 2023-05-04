Thomas Ilube Purchases 9,625 Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £770 ($962.02).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube bought 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £970.88 ($1,212.99).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube bought 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,462.17).

Crossword Cybersecurity Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

