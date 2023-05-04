Todd R. Hubbard Sells 2,442 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 51.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

