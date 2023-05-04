TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

