Tractor Supply to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Shares of TSCO opened at $243.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

