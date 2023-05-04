Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 60,814 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,411 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $6,013,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

