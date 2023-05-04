Trex Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Trex Trading Up 1.2 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

