Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £15,275 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($19,084.21).
Trident Royalties Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.16. The stock has a market cap of £135.45 million, a PE ratio of -4,650.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Trident Royalties
