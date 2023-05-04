Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £15,275 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($19,084.21).

Trident Royalties Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.16. The stock has a market cap of £135.45 million, a PE ratio of -4,650.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

