TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $94.25 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.