U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE BABA opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

