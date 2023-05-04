U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 250 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

ALLE stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

